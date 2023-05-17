"Everyone talks about how you had such a great year last year or you're having a great year this year," Air Force baseball head coach Mike Kazlausky said of his team last week. "Every year is a great year because of the quality of men we have."

Falcons baseball's "Coach Kaz" always has the greater mission of service of the Air Force Academy in view, but there was no denying his excitement. Air Force was a half-game behind then-Mountain West Conference leading San Diego State. This past weekend, Air Force won two of three games against the Aztecs to capture sole possession of first place in the Mountain West, heading into the final week of regular season play, a road trip against Nevada-Las Vegas, who sits at the bottom of the conference.

At a half-game above San Diego State at 16-11 in conference play, if the Falcons can maintain a better conference record than the Aztecs who play New Mexico, they will capture the first regular-season title in program history.

This particular group of Falcons are no strangers to record books, as the team won the program's first Mountain West tournament title a season ago.

Sitting at 14-10 to San Diego State's 14-9 to begin the series, Air Force opened with a 4-2 win May 12, putting them in first place. The Aztecs took Saturday's game 5-4, knocking the Falcons back into second. Air Force rebounded Sunday, as the team celebrated Senior Day with a 16-10 win.

While seniors Trayden Tamiya, Matt Thompson and Blake Covin all recorded RBIs that day, it was the juniors who led the way for Air Force, as they have all season. Junior first baseman and reigning conference Player of the Year Sam Kulasingam went 4-5 at the plate, to include a double and three RBIs. He also extended his on-base streak to 48 games.

Kulasingam's 87 hits and 24 doubles lead the team and the Mountain West. Third baseman Jay Thomason also was cooking at home plate, serving up a 3-4 line, a double and five RBIs to include a two-run homer that scored Kulasingam.

Thomason is tied for the top spot in the Mountain West for home runs with 18, including a 523-footer he blasted earlier in the season. The Falcon junior also is tied for most RBIs in the conference with 62.

"It's really fun to compete with (Sam)," Thomason said before the series. "Whoever hits a home run, we always give each a hard time about how you got it up in the wind or what not, and he says he has more doubles, and I'll say I have more home runs. But it's definitely fun to compete with that ... hit right behind him as well."

Perhaps most impressive is that the Falcons are on the verge of a regular-season title without the services of stellar pitcher Paul Skenes, who transferred to LSU. The Mountain-West co-pitcher of the year a season ago, Skenes recorded 96 strikeouts over 85⅔ innings. Skenes also helped the Falcons topple top-ranked UNLV in the opening round of last year's conference tournament, giving Air Force the path it took to the championship.

Perhaps the success is not so surprising, since Skenes comes from that same junior class that's made an indelible mark on Air Force history.

"I guess our class of juniors, just trying to leave that legacy, we were competitive, we wanted to win and we got it done on the field," Kulasingam said. "Beyond that, I think it's important that we get it done in the classroom and militarily. So I think as a class as a whole, I think our big legacy items would be succeed on the field, succeed off the field, and just be pushing each other."