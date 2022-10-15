Air Force earned its first win of the 2022-23 season Saturday, beating Lindenwood 5-3 on the road.
The Falcons got on the board early, scoring two goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Brian Adams scored the first, while Willie Reim got the second.
But Lindenwood kept things interesting, scoring back-to-back goals and tying the game at 2-2.
Air Force’s Will Gavin scored midway through the second period to retake the lead, but Lindenwood’s Coltan Wilkie had an answer, evening the game at 3-3.
Just 30 seconds after Wilkie’s goal, the Falcons took the lead again on Reim’s second goal.
Parker Brown added an insurance goal early in the third period and the Falcons played keep away the rest of the way to secure their first win.
Both teams scored power play goals: Air Force went 1-for-7 with an advantage; Lindenwood went 1-for-4. The Falcons outshot the Lions 35-28.
Air Force’s Saturday win avenged Friday’s loss, when the Lions won 7-6 and overcame a four-goal deficit.
Next up for Air Force is a home series against Rochester Institute of Technology, beginning Thursday. It will be the Falcons’ first conference series of the season.