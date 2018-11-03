WEST POINT, N.Y. – Air Force’s live mascot suffered potentially life-threatening injuries because of a West Point prank gone awry.
The 22-year-old white gyrfalcon, Aurora, was taken from a colonel’s home as part of an Air Force/Army week prank by West Point cadets, according to an Air Force representative speaking to The Gazette on the condition of anonymity. While being kept by the Army cadets, the bird apparently injured a wing.
The Air Force official said it is possible the bird will need to be euthanized as a result of the injury.
According to tetonraptorcenter.org this type of bird can live to be 25 in captivity.
The bird was being brought back to Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon on the football team’s charter flight, Air Force associate athletic director for communications Troy Garnhart said.
“Not sure of the extent, but we are getting it back to (Colorado Springs) where a specialist is to have it examined,” Garnhart said. “Our understanding is that it was taken from a residence.”
Air Force generally brings two mascots to games, but only had one on Saturday as Army defeated the Falcons 17-14 at Michie Stadium.