The Air Force basketball team arrived safely in Phoenix late Wednesday for two games against San Jose State.
Yep, the Falcons are in Arizona to play a team from the Bay Area.
Times are weird, man.
And times for Air Force have been difficult, given that the team has experienced just one victory since Dec. 19. Much of that has to do with a front-loaded Mountain West schedule that had the Falcons playing three of the conference’s top four teams — and five of the top seven — in its first five two-game series.
But this week the Falcons (4-10, 2-8 Mountain West) play one of two teams looking up at them in the standings when they face the Spartans (3-11, 1-9) in their temporary home away from home as they were driven out of California by COVID-19 restrictions.
Would a win be particularly sweet after they’ve been so hard to come by lately?
“I’m not concerned about it,” coach Joe Scott said. “This isn’t a one-year project.”
Air Force won at Nevada (10-7, 5-5) in its second Mountain West game of the season on Dec. 20 and took one of two against Wyoming (10-5, 4-4), winning Jan. 16. Those are the lone wins in the conference season, and the losses have come by an average of 23.4 points.
But Scott, trying to mimic the Air Force turnaround he orchestrated in his first go-round with the program from 2000-04 has found the obvious areas the team needs to improve. It needs to limit turnovers while running its offense, take away opponents’ opportunities in transition and rebound more effectively.
He’s worried about improvement in that area if the team is playing conference front-runner Boise State or the perennially cellar-dwelling Spartans.
“We have to really hone in on those three areas so that we can make sure we’re doing what we have to do, irrespective of who our opponent is,” Scott said
Scott’s consistent refrain through this season is that Air Force, at this stage in this process, needs to master its own system and the process of practicing and playing hard so it can allow muscle memory to kick in and create a team that is consistently difficult to play. A win or two won’t magically accelerate that process, just as more losses don’t have to derail it.
Neither result is assured against San Jose State. The Spartans’ season was dealt a major blow when top player Seneca Knight opted out of the rest of the season in late December (he has since transferred to LSU). But the emergence of Wake Forest transfer Richard Washington (20.7 points per game) has kept them competitive at times. They fought Boise State in an 87-86 loss and on Saturday beat New Mexico 83-71 in a game played in Utah.
The other part of the Falcons’ process might include integrating new players in the lineup. The loss of forward Abe Kinrade prompted some of that, with freshman Joe Octave playing more minutes this past weekend in a pair of blowout losses to San Diego State. Sophomore Mason Taylor has also played well enough in spurts to warrant discussion of a larger role.
“Hopefully those things are going to happen here as we go forward,” Scott said. “That is really important. That is part of the plan. We’ll see how that goes.”