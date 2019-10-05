FINAL SCORE: Air Force 25, Navy 34.
Until next year. pic.twitter.com/kxKQnF0ZbS— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) October 5, 2019
Full story and games notes coming soon. Stay with gazette.com for updates.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Air Force must break a pattern if it’s going to win today at Navy.
The Falcons trail 21-9 as the game moves to the fourth quarter. The pattern that has developed? Both teams have scored three times. But while the Falcons’ scores have come in the form of Jake Koehnke field goals, Navy’s scores have been touchdowns.
Air Force has the ball in Navy territory at the 28-yard line as action resumes in the fourth quarter.
The Midshipmen have successfully stuffed Air Force’s running game, particularly against the running backs. That group has 25 carries for 32 yards. Quarterback Donald Hammond III has broken several runs, including a 42-yard gain, and leads the rushing attack with eight carries for 68 yards.
Hammond has also thrown for 165 yards.
***
Halftime: Navy 14, Air Force 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Navy passed its way around Air Force in the second quarter to build a 14-6 halftime lead.
Midshipmen quarterback Malcolm Perry is 4-of-4 passing for 112 yards, all of that coming in the second quarter to set up short rushing scores by Nelson Smith.
Air Force, which will get the ball first in the second half, closed the second quarter with its best drive as it went 55 yards in 13 plays before Jake Koehnke booted his second field goal of the day.
Neither team had found traction with running games that rank No. 1 and 2 in the nation. Navy has gained 60 rushing yards on 23 carries. Air Force has run 25 times for 67 yards.
Navy leads 172-127 in total yards and 7-6 in first downs.
The teams each turned the ball over twice in the first quarter.
First quarter: Air Force 3, Navy 0
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This is Navy and Air Force, right?
The Falcons lead 3-0 after a first quarter that strayed from the norm for both teams.
The nation’s top two rushing teams have combined for just 59 rushing yards (Navy 35 yards on 12 carries, Air Force 24 yards on 11 carries). And these two disciplined teams have each turned the ball over two times, with the four turnovers coming in a span of six plays and two occurring on the same play with the Falcons fumbling and Navy fumbling right back.
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond is 2-for-6 passing for 47 yards and an interception.
Taven Birdow leads the Falcons with 13 carries for 5 yards.
Jake Koehnke put Air Force on the board with a 42-yard field goal.
The big plays have come from the defenders — or in one case a tackling offensive tackle.
Air Force has three tackles for a loss — solo stops from Demonte Meeks and Jordan Jackson and a combined stop for Milton "Tre’" Bugg and Jake Ksiazek. Nose guard Mosese Fifita jumped on a fumbled snap and offensive tackle Parker Ferguson made a tackle after Navy recovered a fumble, and in the process he jarred the ball loose and recovered it.