Brett Rypien’s progress as a quarterback can be tracked through his performances against Air Force.
For the Falcons, that could mean bad news Saturday.
When the Boise State quarterback was a freshman, Air Force’s defense blitzed like crazy, took away short routes on the edges and let Rypien try to beat them down the field. He didn’t. His 23-of-48 passing performance (47.9 percent) was the second lowest of his career and Air Force won 37-30.
The next year was even worse, as he went 9 of 26 at Falcon Stadium and the Falcons won again, 27-20.
“I remember losing that game,” recalled Rypien, who has posted sub-50-percent passing games just twice in his career — both against Air Force during his first two years. “That wasn’t a fun loss, especially because we would have been in the (Mountain West) championship. Not the greatest memory there last time, but it’s definitely a fun place to play and Colorado Springs is beautiful.”
Last year, Rypien showed how much he had grown. He hit the hot routes to beat the blitz and threw accurately downfield. He was 16-of-22 passing for 300 yards, three touchdowns and the Broncos hammered Air Force 44-19.
“The more years you do it, the more you learn along the way,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
Added Rypien, “For us to go out and play the way we did, we were kind of clicking on all cylinders that game and it was a huge confidence boost for us; especially not having success against them three years prior to that.”
So, that brings us to Saturday’s 5 p.m. game, the final time Air Force (3-4, 1-3 Mountain West) will have to deal with the Boise State quarterback. He enters the game enjoying his most accurate season yet, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 2,166 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
And, as usual, as Rypien and the passing game goes, so goes Boise State (5-2, 3-1).
San Diego State held him to 51.2 percent passing and 170 yards and beat the Broncos 19-13 on Oct. 6. The next week, Nevada intercepted him three times and came without four points of the upset.
But simply taking Rypien away is easier said than done. No active quarterback has more passing yards than Rypien’s 12,042. The Broncos rank ninth in the nation in passing yards per game, and Rypien has won 32 games as a starter.
“He absolutely understands the protection they’re in and where if a ball’s got to come out soon, he knows how much time he has to be able to make a certain throw and does it quite, quite well,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “There’s not much that gets close to him, pressure-wise. There’s just not.”
It seems Air Force’s best chance against Rypien will be to simply isolate him as a variable. If the revamped run defense can nullify the Broncos on the ground, as Oklahoma State and San Diego State did this year, then it’s all up to Rypien. Usually, that’s a formula that works for Boise State, but not always.
“Stop the run, make them one-dimensional, make them throw the ball,” spur linebacker Kyle Floyd explained. “Limit what they can and can’t do so they’re predictable for us so we can jump the gun, make more plays.”
Seems simple enough, but the quarterback they’re playing has demonstrated he has grown more and more complex through the years.