Nate Horn scored two goals as Air Force (9-11-2, 7-7-2 AHA) topped Mercyhurst 5-3 for a series sweep that extended the Falcons’ winning streak to four games.
Lucas Coon, Will Gavin and Jacob Marti also scored for AFA in the win.
“We are playing some pretty good team hockey right now,” coach Frank Serratore said in a press release. “Our young group should gain some confidence from this weekend.”
Gavin’s goal brought the sophomore’s total for the series to three, and his season total to a team-high of 10.
Three of AFA’s goals came on the power play, with two on 5-on-3 situations. The Falcons also killed all three of Mercyhurst’s power-play attempts.
AFA led by one goal until late in the third period when Horn netted his second goal, securing the win.
Up next, AFA hosts rival Army for a two-game AHA series on Jan. 28 and 29 at Cadet Ice Arena.