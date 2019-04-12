A change at athletic director has not impacted Air Force’s faith in basketball coach Dave Pilipovich.
The Falcons have signed Pilipovich to a three-year extension in addition to the one year remaining on his current deal, The Gazette has learned. An official announcement is expected today of the move that extends him through the 2022-23 season.
The deal comes after the Falcons posted their best season in five years, going 14-18 with an 8-10 mark in Mountain West play. They’ll return the lineup – including third-team All-Mountain West selection Lavelle Scottie and honorable mention pick Ryan Swan – nearly fully intact next year, losing only senior reserve Pervis Louder.
An extension, however, looked like a longshot just three months ago. Air Force, which entered the season with higher-than-usual expectations, started the season 5-10, including a home collapse against Army and an 0-3 start in the conference. It had also just announced Nathan Pine's hiring as the new athletic director. Then came a run of four wins in five games that launched one of the best two-month stretches for the program since its run to two NCAA Tournaments and an NIT Final Four from 2003-07. The Falcons earned the sixth seed in the 11-team Mountain West Tournament and defeated San Jose State in the first round before falling to No. 3 Fresno State.
Pilipovich has coached Air Force to the program’s only two victories over Top 20 opponents and guided five of its 11 seasons with six or more conference victories. He owns a 98-131 career record. The Falcons went 18-14 (8-8) in his first full season in 2012-13 but have finished below .500 in the past six years.
Transfers of key players impacted much of Pilipovich’s early tenure. Guards Tre’ Coggins (Cal-State Fullerton), Cam Michael (Northern Colorado) and Matt Mooney (South Dakota before a Final Four run at Texas Tech) departed and found success elsewhere. A season-ending injury to senior captain Kamryn Williams put a damper on another year. But the Falcons haven’t suffered a significant hit to the roster in more than four years and now feature a veteran lineup that helped it to a 5-3 home mark in conference games this past season that included wins over Boise State, San Diego State and UNLV.
Pilipovich served as an assistant at Michigan prior to joining Jeff Reynolds’ staff at Air Force in 2007. He succeeded Reynolds as head coach in the middle of the 2011-12 season.