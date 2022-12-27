The Mountain West sits somewhere above a one-bid league but somewhere below a Power Five conference.

Last year, for example, the team sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Those teams then went 0-for-4.

As the conference again jockeys for its position among the nation's best (with five of the conference's 11 teams ranked in the Top 75), Air Force will find out where it falls within the league's mix.

Air Force was picked to finish last in the Mountain West, and that's where the computer rankings current have it. But at 9-4 the Falcons are surging with eight wins in their past nine games.

The out-of-conference schedule was loaded with home games — 10 to just three road bouts. The script will change with conference season, starting with a trip to San Diego State on Wednesday, and with the road finale at UNLV just two weeks before the conference tournament on the same floor.

Those Aztecs and Rebels, along with Colorado State, Wyoming, Utah State and resurgent New Mexico are all positioned to fight for the conference's top spot.

Last season, the Falcons went 4-13 in conference. They did capture wins over Utah State and UNLV during the regular season but fell to the same Aggies by 27 points in the conference tournament. Each of the other projected standouts swept Air Force.

KenPom has the Aztecs atop the conference's teams, ranked 25th in the nation with a 9-3 record. Utah State is at 39th, with Boise State (60th), New Mexico (66th) and UNLV (75th) rounding out the conference's top-75-ranked clubs.

Air Force is ranked the lowest at 171st, in large part because of its strength of schedule. Among the 363 teams that are ranked, the Falcons have the second-easiest schedule behind Fordham.

San Diego State is ranked 24th in strength of schedule — the hardest among the conference's teams.

To fight off its worthy counterparts, Air Force must continue its growing process.

Jake Heidbreder has stepped up in his second year to lead the team with 15.7 points per game. Corbin Green is the other Falcon in double digits at 10.8.

Alongside the two will be point guard Ethan Taylor running the offense and senior guard Camden Vander Zwaag providing experience.

After capturing the program's first triple-double, Taylor was victim to the conference's power as the season stretched on last season. The then-freshman averaged 5.7 points in the season's final nine games and reached double digits only once with a 10-point effort against UNLV.

It was a microcosm of the team's overall performance in the final third as the Falcons dropped 10 of their final 11 games.

Green has played enough for teams to collect film. Outside of the first-year starter, the Mountain West has seen each of the other four Air Force starters, and many of its bench pieces.

Each game will be a test of the team's growth, as well as its habits that Joe Scott has been developing each week since pre-season began.

Now's the real test of the Falcons' focus.

"All you do is fall back on habits, especially late in games," Scott said after a win over Northern Colorado. "Our guys have responded to challenges. This was the biggest game we've played, but we have a chance to do more things we've never done.

"They have to be ready to play that one game ahead of them each time. We just have to stay here."