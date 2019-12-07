The extra forward was far from a spare part Saturday night as Air Force tied Holy Cross 3-3, but earned the second standings point.
Shawn Knowlton, the 19th skater on Air Force’s roster, sank the first shootout attempt, then Alex Schilling turned aside Holy Cross’ only try. The team heads into a month-long break with a win and a tie to ruminate on.
Knowlton prides himself on being a shootout specialist. He’s lost the orange-lemon game — a teamwide shootout competition — once, maybe, sort of.
“There was an asterisk next to it, so we won’t count that one,” Knowlton said.
Serratore said Knowlton has a whole bag of tricks, and he used what was given to him Saturday — not even his best move. Knowlton said the coach quipped that if the junior had gotten regular shifts, the game might have been a blowout in Air Force’s favor, based on his making the most of limited opportunities.
“It’s definitely awesome to contribute any way you can,” Knowlton said.
Schilling flopped all over, making 18 hard-fought saves as Holy Cross, in spite of being undermanned and rolling out just over three forward lines, battled to avoid a sweep.
Marshall Bowery opened the scoring with his third of the season. Willie Reim sent the faceoff to Brandon Koch, who scored his first career goal Friday night. His shot was tipped in front of the net by Bowery.
About four minutes later, Holy Cross tied it up. Schilling made the initial stop, but the puck dribbled across the crease to Kevin Darrar, who tapped it in.
The teams traded 5-on-3 goals as the penalty boxes rarely emptied in the second period. The Falcons didn’t need long for theirs, with Jake Levin teeing up Kieran Durgan for a one-timer that he tucked just inside the crossbar to make it 2-1. Holy Cross’ Neil Robinson soon responded.
Twenty-one seconds into a five-minute major that started with another 5-on-3, goaltender Matt Radomsky (27 saves) stood still as Levin ripped a shot through traffic.
Anthony Vincent scored yet another power-play goal before the period finished, tucking it under a sprawled Schilling.
Serratore called the officials “over-involved” — though at least they were consistent. Holy Cross had eight power plays and Air Force nine, scoring on two each.
“It was just a lot of special teams that entire game,” Bowery said. “There was really no 5-on-5 rhythm to it. Just too many calls ruining the flow of it.”
After an 0-7 start, Air Force improved to 5-8-3, 5-4-3 in Atlantic Hockey. The Falcons have secured conference standings points in eight of their past nine games.
“We’re pretty satisfied with five out of the six points going into Christmas break, taking a little time off, everyone getting healthy and coming back,” Bowery said.