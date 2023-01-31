The San Jose State 30-point loss opened the eyes of Air Force.

Since, the Falcons have nearly upended back-to-back NCAA Tournament hopefuls in New Mexico and Boise State. The latter came by a 59-52 tally on Tuesday at Clune Arena.

The roster, chockfull of 18 underclassmen and just three seniors, continues to build.

Ahead are takeaways and a recap of the loss to the Broncos:

Late-game situations building on one another. In back-to-back games against top-30 opponents, by NET ranking, the Falcons have held the lead late. In both, they have lost it.

Those moments are beginning to add up as the Air Force season stretches on. Though it has yet to get over the hump and capture a win, the learning moments are inspiring new confidence.

"This is part of the growing process for us," coach Joe Scott said. "We took a 46-45 lead in this one. ... I have to do a better job of letting these guys learn, and helping them learn that they're good enough.

"They play basketball well enough for this to work. Character comes from experiences, and these games teach us, even before the game that we're good enough."

Air Force held a 46-45 lead with 7:01 left, and nearly garnered another lead with under two minutes left before three consecutive turnovers sunk it.

Petraitis taking over as team's scoring heartbeat. A dejected Jake Heidbreder sat after the loss to the Broncos and put blame on himself.

He's been missing too many shots, in his words, and contributed to a 2-for-17 night for the team's best three shooters that includes Ethan Taylor and Beau Becker alongside the sophomore guard.

In his stead, Rytis Petraitis has stepped up, as he did with a team-high 20 points in the latest loss.

"I think the offense we ran — it just happened to open it up for me and our offense ran well early," Petraitis said. "We have to keep going, and learn to play with a lead. Experience is all it is."

The freshman has scored double digits in seven of the last nine games, including Tuesday's loss — the latest performance collected through an 8-for-12 shooting night.

"We have our top three shooters go 2-for-17 and we're still right in it," Scott said. "How can we be down two points? I think that says something about us and our character — the ability to keep going when things aren't great."

Recap

Air Force's quick 12-4 lead gave way to a seven-minute scoreless stretch that put the Falcons behind, almost for good.

Boise State captured a 59-52 win on Tuesday for the Broncos' third straight conference win. Max Rice led the way with a game-high 22 points.

For Air Force, it was Petraitis' team-high 20 points and another 17 combined from Heidbreder and Mills to aid the effort.

Next up is a trip to Reno to take on Nevada after the Wolfpack downed Air Force, 75-69, earlier this year.