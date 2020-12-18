Nevada scored points in bunches to offset the incremental signs of improvement shown by Air Force.
The Falcons hung around, tying the score early in the second half, but remained winless at Lawlor Arena with a 74-57 loss Friday night in the Mountain West opener for both teams.
The Wolf Pack kept speeding ahead before Air Force whittled down the lead, until it finally grew out of hand over the final 10 minutes.
Nevada’s scoring spurts included an 8-0 punch over 58 seconds, 6-0 over 56 seconds, 7-0 over 1:25 and 9-0 over 56 seconds.
This came in contrast to Air Force’s more methodical approach, which worked effectively over extended periods. Freshman Glen McClintock scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. A.J. Walker had 14 points, but was held scoreless in the second half as he was limited by foul trouble.
There were other encouraging signs, such as Nikc Jackson’s interior defense. The sophomore led the team with six rebounds, had two steals and a blocked shot. He scored five points and was again plagued by fouls that limited him to 22 minutes.
Keaton Van Soelen scored nine points with four assists, three steals and three rebounds in 39 minutes for the Falcons.
Air Force didn’t help itself from the free-throw line, going 13 of 23. It was also out-rebounded 39-23.
Maybe some of that can be masked, and the game was tied 42-42 early in the second half, but not when Nevada was able to keep finding those quick spurts.
Air Force shot 41.3%, compared to 51.1% for the Wolf Pack.
Desmond Cambridge led Nevada with 23 points.
The teams will meet again on Sunday under the Mountain West’s revised schedule format that keeps teams in the same location for two games in three days.
Air Force is 0-8 all-time at Nevada.