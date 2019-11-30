Air Force padded its lead, but this this old-school is far from over at a cold, windy Falcon Stadium.
The Falcons took advantage of a Jeremy Fejedelem interception off a tip from Grant Theil to add a 31-yard field goal to extend its advantage to 10-0 after three quarters.
As play begins in the fourth quarter, Wyoming has the ball deep in Air Force territory.
The Falcons lead 175 to 173 in total yards in this grind-it-out affair.
Jake Koehnke's field goal took him to 11-for-11 this season on field goal attempts.
Halftime: Air Force 7, Wyoming 0
Air Force’s leads Wyoming 7-0 after a first half played in cold, windy conditions at Falcon Stadium.
Donald Hammond III’s 1-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter represented the game’s lone scoring play to this point, as it wrapped a 16-play, 73 yard drive that took 8 minutes, 42 seconds off the block.
The half took just 63 minutes to complete between these teams that rely strongly on the ground game.
Air Force leads 111 to 35 in rushing yards and 12 to 4 in first downs.
Wyoming forced a turnover when a Falcons linemen was shoved into the backfield and disrupted a handoff attempt from Hammond and fullback Taven Birdow. The Falcons responded with a stop, forcing a fumble on fourth down.
Air Force tailback Kade Remsberg leads all rushers with 44 yards on eight carries. Birdow has 33 yards on eight attempts.
Hammond has rushed for 28 yards and thrown for 23, completing 3-of-3 passes.
Air Force senior Price Morgan partially blocked a Wyoming punt.
First quarter: Air Force 0, Wyoming 0
Air Force’s offense ate up most of the first quarter with a long drive against Wyoming as the teams finished the first 15 minutes scoreless.
The Falcons will open the second quarter with 2nd down from the Cowboys’ 1-yard line.
Playing with a strong north wind at Falcon Stadium, Wyoming had the wind at its back for the first quarter but ran just five offensive plays. The Falcons stopped the Cowboys on their lone offensive drive and then the offense chewed up the final 8 minute, 38 seconds of the quarter.
Air Force led 12:13 to 2:47 in time of possession in the opening quarter.
The Falcons also led 8-1 in first downs and ran 19 times for 67 yards, adding a 12-yard pass from Donald Hammond III to Ben Waters.
Air Force (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) is looking for its first 10-win regular season since 1998 as it tries to extend its winning streak to seven games.
Wyoming (7-4, 4-3) is also bowl eligible.