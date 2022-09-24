The exact reasoning that led to Air Force one-play-at-a-time substituting at quarterback remains a mystery, but the wrinkle introduced Friday night might be something the team explores further.
“I think we can do that here,” coach Troy Calhoun said after his team’s 48-20 victory over Nevada at Falcon Stadium. “I know it goes against any book that’s out there. … I think we’re lucky in football where you don’t have to cross that guy off the lineup card like you would in baseball.”
The substituting began when Ben Brittain replaced starter Haaziq Daniels to open the second series. Brittain threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to David Cormier on the first play and Daniels returned for the next series.
“Haaziq had to run into the locker room for a minute,” Calhoun said. “We had the ball right there so we just kind of felt like there was a coverage opportunity, maybe, but you’ve still got to win a one-on-one and we did.”
Calhoun did not elaborate on why Daniels had to run into the locker room.
“We worked that play with different quarterbacks all week, so it really doesn’t change the heartbeat,” Cormier said. “We went out there and executed and it worked out pretty well.”
Later in the game Jensen Jones appeared for one play in the middle of a drive, running for six yards on a 2nd-and-8 situation. Daniels then returned and finished the drive that ended in a field goal.
Jones and Brittain then played more after Daniels left in a lopsided game.