Where some people might have heard a diagnosis and heard they would miss half the season, Jared Bair just heard he would still half a season to play.
That was all the motivation he needed.
“My love for football was never going to just let me quit,” the Falcons’ defensive tackle said. “I knew I’d only get back for half a season, but that half a season is more than most people in the world get.”
Bair tore the Lisfranc ligament in the middle of his right foot during Air Force’s second scrimmage in fall camp. Up to that point, he had monopolized first-team reps. This senior, with only a handful of snaps in his career, was set to tackle a large role.
“It was tough to deal with, but I know that there’s a plan for everybody in this world,” Bair said. “So I kept my mind on that and just tried to get better as soon as possible. It was definitely a disappointment at the time, but I’ve used it to make myself better and just become a better teammate.”
Bair underwent surgery Aug. 29, knowing eight weeks would be the most optimistic timeframe for a comeback. Eight weeks (and two days later), he made his season-debut in a victory over Utah State. He has played in the past three games, and though he has yet to record any statistics he has made teammates take note.
“Jared Bair played great,” linebacker Demonte Meeks said following Saturday’s victory over Colorado State. “It’s nice to know we’ve got guys.”
Air Force has needed all the guys it can find at Bair’s spot. That was the only position on the defense that didn’t return a player with starting experience this year. After Bair went down, so did his replacement, Kaleb Nunez. Five players have started in that position, with sophomore Chris Herrera taking over the past three games.
Bair doesn’t know if he’ll get the starting role that was there for the taking in August. He doesn’t seem concerned about that. He’s playing and contributing, and after nearly having that opportunity taken away, he’s not taking it for granted.
“Honestly, our room right now is great to be a part of; it’s great to be in,” Bair said. “Nobody’s looking out for themselves, everybody’s looking out for each other.”