Jordan Jackson went where no Air Force defender had gone before – in the sixth round.
The Falcons’ defensive lineman became the program’s highest defensive NFL Draft selection when the New Orleans Saints called his name with the 15th pick in the sixth round on Saturday.
“As a young kid you kind of dream of this moment,” Jackson told The Gazette last month when he followed an appearance at the NFL Combine by participating in Pro Day at the academy. “It’s like a dream come true.”
The Call 📞: Dennis Allen tells @Jordan_Jack57 that he's getting drafted by the #Saints! ⚜️ #SaintsDraft | @AF_Football pic.twitter.com/yT6u9fuqHG— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 30, 2022
Jackson becomes the ninth Air Force player taken in the draft all-time. Only center Daniel Palmer, also taken with the 15th pick in the sixth round, went higher when the Chargers took him No 178 overall. Jackson was the 194th overall selection this year.
A four-year contributor who helped the Falcons to 11-2 and 10-3 records over his final two seasons, Jackson recorded 29.5 tackles for loss for 181 yards. He was a two-time All-Mountain West second-team selection and finished with 15.5 sacks for 137 yards, the yardage ranking second in program history.
The Jacksonville, Fla. native measured 6-foot-5, 290 pounds at the NFL Combine.
Jackson graduated in December, having taken the Fall 2020 off from the academy on turnback. He has not yet commissioned into the Air Force under the current rules that allows approved athletes to delay commissioning after graduation to pursue professional sports. Assuming he is allowed to continue under this provision, he should be able to attend all Saints offseason workouts and enter training camp and the 2022 season without delays or interruptions.
It was unclear if Jackson would be taken in the draft or find a destination as a free agent, but the answer came around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"Whenever it happens,” Jackson said in advance of the draft, “I’ll be ecstatic.”
Air Force in the NFL Draft
Ernie Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers, 1972 (10th/#257)
Dave Lewson, PK, New York Giants, 1976 (16th/#444)
Chad Hennings, DT, Dallas Cowboys, 1988 (11th/#290)
Joe Wood, PK, Houston Oilers, 1992 (12th/#332)
Steve Russ, LB, Denver Broncos, 1995 (7th/#218)
Dan Palmer, OL, San Diego Chargers, 1996 (6th/#178)
Bryce Fisher, DL, Buffalo Bills, 1998 (7th/#248)
Austin Cutting, LS, Minnesota Vikings, 2019 (7th/#250)
Jordan Jackson, DL, New Orleans Saints, 2022 (6th/#194)