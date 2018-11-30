Troy Calhoun lost his top lieutenant on Friday, as Air Force defensive line coach and assistant head coach Tim Cross left for North Carolina.
Cross, who spent five seasons with Air Force, will be reunited with Mack Brown with the Tar Heels. He also served on Brown’s staff at Texas.
Cross immediately changed his Twitter profile to read, “D-line Coach at The University of North Carolina.” The Stadium Network’s Brett McMurphy first reported that Cross, cornerbacks coach Dre’ Bly and tight ends coach Tim Brewster were Brown’s first hires at North Carolina.
Prior to coming to Air Force following the 2013 season, Cross had served as defensive line coach at Minnesota, strength and conditioning coach at Syracuse and defensive line coach at Syracuse.
His coaching career began in Colorado at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver from 1997-2000.
At Air Force, he also oversaw a defensive line this year that was instrumental in helping the team turn one of the nation’s worst rushing defenses into the No. 18-ranked unit in the nation.