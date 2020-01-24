Air Force defensive line coach Terrance Jamison delivered as advertised, and now he’s leaving for Purdue.
Head coach Troy Calhoun touted Jamison’s ability to teach pass rush skills when he hired him a year ago from Texas Tech. In Jamison’s lone season with the Falcons, the team jumped from 20 to 27 sacks, and the total defense improved from giving up 360.9 yards per game in 2018 to 319.6 in 2019. The team jumped from 5-7 to 11-2, and the Falcons landed two from Jameson’s unit on the All-Mountain West team, with nose guard Mosese Fifita earning first-team recognition and defensive end Jordan Jackson on the second team.
“The past year has been a blessing for my family and I,” Jamison wrote on Twitter. “To be part of something greater than football has helped develop me both professionally and personally. The #BoltBrotherhood is strong.”
He also thanked Calhoun, the staff and fans, leaving his final thoughts for the players.
“You are all a special group of men and I look forward to seeing your impact and how you serve our country with high character and integrity.”
Jamison heads to the Big Ten and will face Air Force in the 2020 season, as the Falcons are scheduled to visit the Boilermakers in September.
The Falcons will lose Fifita, but return an experienced defensive line. Jackson has played regularly since his freshman year and will be a senior. Christopher Herrera broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore this past season, while Kaleb Nunez, Nokoa Pauole and Michael Purcell will also return after logging playing time.
Jamison, who played at Wisconsin, was on staffs with the Badgers and California before serving at Florida Atlantic and then two seasons with Texas Tech. He had replaced Tim Cross at Air Force.