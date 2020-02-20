Air Force football is down another assistant coach, with Chip Vaughn departing Thursday for a position with the New York Jets.
Vaughn coached defensive backs for the Falcons for the past two years, guiding players like cornerbacks Zane Lewis and Milton (Tre’) Bugg and safety Jeremy Fejedelem to honorable mention accolades from the Mountain West.
Coach Troy Calhoun confirmed Vaughn’s departure when asked why he wasn’t at practice, but refused to answer a question about Vaughn’s impact with the program.
“We’ll talk about the guys who were here today,” Calhoun said.
A energetic coach whose “turnover bucket” was a favorite among defensive players in practice, Vaughn was named one of 35 Under 35 by the American Football Coaches Association in December.
Vaughn is the fourth Air Force assistant to depart during this offseason. Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison left for Purdue and tight ends coach Jonathan Wallace is headed to Kansas. Jameson and Wallace were with the program for one year. Linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden retired earlier this month after more than four decades in coaching, including the past six with Air Force.