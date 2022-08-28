Camby Goff set off on the path that would eventually lead him to Air Force when he was 15 years old.
His mother, Cherraun, told him during his freshman year of high school that he needed to pick a sport. He had played soccer for 10 years. He enjoyed basketball and football, too. It was too much, his mother felt.
“I chose football because I felt like it was the easiest way to get to college,” said Goff, a junior and returning starter in the Falcons’ defensive backfield.
“I just enjoyed playing football. A lot of guys at my school played football and not a lot played soccer. So I thought that it was like a brotherhood in high school and I wanted to be part of that.”
The first recruiting call came from Air Force assistant Matt Weikert. Goff remembers the details clearly, running to his parents’ room for advice on what to say.
“It was very special,” he said.
Soon after, the family – both parenst, older sister and younger brother – drove 18 hours from their Ohio home on a visit to Air Force. Goff wasn’t immediately convinced. His entourage was.
“My parents and my whole support team saw something in this place that I wasn’t really seeing,” Goff said. “So I just trusted them.
“I have no regrets.”
Everything has worked out beyond what Goff could have hoped. He played in six games as a freshman, recording 13 tackles. He cracked the starting lineup as a sophomore, capping the season with six tackles (including a tackle for loss) in a bowl victory over Louisville.
He’s set to play the nickel position in the backfield again this season, which is often treated as a hybrid outside linebacker/safety position. He’ll help in coverage, run support and occasionally go hunting in the offensive backfield. In other personnel packages he’ll shift to strong safety as the Falcons go bigger against teams like Army and Navy.
“I’m happy to be in that position to where they have that much trust in me to do all those things,” Goff said.
Goff was able to similarly shift spots last year.
“Usually we wait,” Calhoun said when it comes to playing young players at more than one position. “He was beyond capable.”
But Goff’s path extends beyond football, and is unlikely to stop when he’s finished with the sport.
As a computer science major he has found his calling.
“I’m really interested in the cyber aspects of the military,” Goff said. “Outside of that I could see myself being a programmer or project manager, any of that type of stuff with computers. I just feel like it was kind of made for me and I really enjoy it at the academy.”
All this launched from a decision at 15.
“I made the right choices,” Goff said.
‘Spur’ or ‘Nickel’?
The terminology surrounding one position on Air Force’s defense is confusing even for the staff.
Defensive backs coach Nick Toth calls it the nickel, a common term in football for a fifth defensive back. Defensive coordinator Brian Knorr calls it the spur, the name Air Force has given this hybrid spot for much of the past decade.
Call it what you will, the purpose of the position remains flexible depending on the opponent, situation or defensive call. Expect to see it used more as an extra safety this season, though there will still be times the position is essentially an additional outside linebacker.
One thing that Air Force has currently settled on at the position is that it will be manned by those currently at the spot or safeties. As the Falcons sort through cornerbacks – with Eian Castonguay, Corey Collins and Michael Mack II fighting for two spots – coach Troy Calhoun said it is unlikely one of them would shift to the nickel/spur, despite NFL teams often using corners as an extra defensive back.
“At least not in the next month,” Calhoun said.