Kyle Floyd was asked a figurative question about teammate Jordan Jackson and opted to answer it literally.
“How has he grown?” Floyd said, repeating the question. “Have you seen him?”
Point taken.
Yes, it’s hard to miss Jackson on the Falcons’ practice field. The sophomore defensive tackle has sprouted to about 6-foot-5 and weighs 282 pounds.
He’ll line up next to junior nose guard Mosese Fifita, who is 325 pounds.
This for an Air Force team that opened the season five years ago with defensive linemen who weighed 260, 245 and 240.
“When I first got here I was like, ‘Am I the biggest guy on this campus right now?’” said defensive line coach Tim Cross, who is entering his fifth season. “But our strength staff has done a great job. Guys have done a great job of recruiting. Nutrition has been good. The administration has been supportive. So we’re starting to grow. We’ve got a few big fellas running around.
“Those two are big anywhere. Not just here.”
Cross calls Fifita, a national wrestling champion while at the prep school, a “massive man that has ballerina feet.” He says Jackson has a chance to do “special things” with his size and strength, but “probably the most impressive thing is how quickly he picks things up. You can tell him one time and he pretty much jumps on top of it.”
Now how will that size translate to the field? Fifita and Jackson each saw significant action last year as reserves as Air Force’s defense was gouged for a nation-worst 5.9 yards per carry.
“The game seems to slow down a little bit once you get more snaps in, more experience,” Fifita said. “You just get more comfortable in your position.”
Jackson was not made available to media because of team policy that restricts interviews to juniors and seniors.
“It has to (help),” Cross said of the experience gained by Jackson and Fifita during last year’s 5-7 season. “My thing is if you’re going to go through adversity and tough times, it has to make you better on the other end. As long as you don’t give in, you’ve got to be better on the other side.
“We still have to put the work in to get the results we want. We’re excited about the year.”