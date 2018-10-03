Air Force’s Cody Gessler, right, leads a trio of defenders bringing down a Nevada runner on Saturday.
Air Force’s defense spends all spring practice and fall camp facing its own offense’s option attack.
It’s happy to finally prepare for an opponent with a similar look as Navy comes to town Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. service academy matchup.
“We’re built to play service academies,” safety Garrett Kauppila said.
Only problem is the recent results haven’t shown that. The Falcons lost 48-45 at Navy last year, the highest-scoring game in series history. The next month they didn’t force a punt in a 21-0 loss to Army.
Part of that sprang from preparation. Seeing how New Mexico’s option offense that operates out of the shotgun had dominated Air Force in recent years, Navy’s coaches met with the Lobos staff and installed some of their concepts to run against the Falcons.
The Midshipmen, who had also run primarily from under center, also stepped back into the shotgun. The result was a 28-10 halftime lead. Air Force stormed back to lead late in the fourth quarter, but Navy then won it with a final-minute touchdown.
“We were kind of caught off guard,” Air Force spur linebacker Kyle Floyd said. “This year I think we have a little bit better idea of what they’re going to do. We’ll be a little bit better prepared. That game we had a lot of different checks. We made in-game adjustments, we just weren’t prepared for it right off the bat. Making in-game adjustments was rough.
“I don’t blame them. You do what you have to do to win, I would expect nothing less from them. We just have to adjust and beat them at that.”
The Falcons bring almost an entirely new defense into this matchup. Of the starters from last year’s game, only defensive tackle Micah Capra is expected to open this year’s game at the same position. Floyd also started, but at strong safety. Cody Gessler started last year at nose guard but this year has rotated in after Mosese Fifita at the position.
There will be new linebackers on the inside and outside, new safeties, new cornerbacks and several different players up front.
This current crop has fared well against the run, ranking 12th nationally at 98.5 yards per game. But that has come at the expense of a pass defense that ranks 111{sup}th{/sup} nationally in yardage and 119{sup}th{/sup} in efficiency.
Navy’s passing offense, behind converted running back Malcolm Perry at quarterback, ranks 128{sup}th{/sup} at 76.8 yards per game. It would seem unlikely that the Midshipmen will be able to expose the Falcons in the air, but who knows what wrinkle they might have in mind this year.
The Falcons, who would like nothing more than to see their own offense return to its clock-churning, chain-moving, ground-oriented self are expecting this game to be a matchup of mirror-image programs trying to create their own advantages.
“Who’s going to be more physical?” Gessler said. “Who’s going to be the tougher guy? I think that’s going to go a long way in this game.”