Second-half scoring spree

Lavelle Scottie followed a 4-for-12 shooting performance in a season-opening loss to Idaho State with an 0 for 5 first half against Texas State. “I wasn’t really paying attention to that, I was just waiting for my time to come,” Scottie said. “I knew eventually I would be able to produce. … I was just worried about how can I impact the game in a different way than scoring.” Scottie scored on the first possession of the second half and shot 5 of 9 in the second half on the way to 15 points. Freshman guard A.J. Walker followed suit, scoring 11 of his 12 points after halftime. Sid Tomes (19) and Chris Joyce (11) also reached double figures in scoring for Air Force.

Rolling in the deep

Air Force made just 1 of 11 3-pointers in the loss to Idaho State, but nailed 12 of 26 3s against Texas State. Tomes, who went 3 of 5 from 3-point range, said the difference was more precise movements within the offense. “We were cutting hard,” he said. “That’s what opens up shots.” A 36-9 edge from 3-point range factored heavily in allowing Air Force to overcome a 46-18 disparity in favor of the Bobcats in paint scoring.

Morris returns from ankle injury

Caleb Morris saw his first action of the season for Air Force, playing 11 minutes. The senior guard scored two points and had a steal. Morris injured his right ankle in an exhibition against Colorado Christian on Nov. 1 and did not play in a season-opening loss to Idaho State on Thursday.

One shy of 100

Both coaches emerged from Saturday’s game with 99 victories at their respective schools. Texas State’s Danny Kaspar is 99-98 with the Bobcats and 345-239 overall in his 29 years. Air Force’s Dave Pilipovich is 99-132 in his eighth season, all at Air Force.

Goodbye to the home court

Air Force will be away from Clune Arena for the next five games. It plays at Army on Tuesday, then goes to TCU on Nov. 18. After that comes the three-game Bimini Jam event in the Bahamas against Loyola Marymount (Nov. 21), Duquesne (Nov. 22) and Indiana State (Nov. 24). The Falcons don't play at home again until 2 p.m. Dec. 1 against Jackson State.