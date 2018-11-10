FINAL- Air Force 42, New Mexico 24.
Falcons have snapped a three-game skid in the series, and put up season-best figures in rushing offense (478 yards) and total offense (623 yards).
Full story coming soon. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.
--
Air Force is in command against New Mexico, but not as comfortably as it could have been without a record-setting punt from the Lobos.
The Falcons, who lead 35-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, were up by 18 and had forced the Lobos into a 3-and-out deep in their own territory.
But New Mexico’s Tyson Dyer booted a school-record 84-yard punt that died at the Air Force one. Keep in mind, New Mexico’s history goes back to 1892. Falcons’ quarterback Donald Hammond III fumbled on the next play and the Lobos recovered for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 11.
Prior to that, it had been a dominating third quarter for Air Force. Junior safety Grant Theil, making his first start, had an interception and a fumble recovery, setting up a pair of scoring drives for Air Force that were capped by touchdown passes from Hammond to tight end Kade Waguespack.
Hammond is 4-of-5 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 124 yard and a score.
Tailback Kade Remsberg has 99 rushing yards and a score, while Air Force fullbacks Taven Birdow, Christian Mallard and Cole Fagan have combined for 157 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
The loser of this game between teams with identical 3-6, 1-4 Mountain West records will fall out of bowl contention, though Air Force could still technically get in at 5-7 as the first in line based on graduation rate if not all spots are filled.