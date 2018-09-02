Troy Calhoun cracked a joke and dropped the mic.
You know the fun is contagious when this straight-laced coach is getting involved.
In the moments after Air Force’s 38-0 victory over Stony Brook to open the season, Calhoun had been telling a story about Kyle Johnson.
Johnson returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown early in Saturday’s victory, and Calhoun noted that the junior linebacker had also scored three days earlier in practice.
After the score in practice, Johnson flipped the ball over the crossbar like basketball layup.
Did Calhoun scold him? Not so much.
“I told him if you had any hops like your coach,” Calhoun said, “you probably would have dunked it.”
With that, Calhoun put down the microphone and closed his press conference with an out-of-character (in that setting) smile.
The smiles were all around for Air Force – particularly on the defense. And to hear them explain it, they weren’t smiling because they shut out Stony Brook with a stifling performance. Instead, they put up that stifling effort because they were smiling.
“What we’re all trying to focus on is just being physical, but having fun doing it,” sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Jackson said.
Last year, with the exception of Grant Ross and Jack Flor at inside linebacker, Air Force broke in an entire unit of inexperienced defenders. Stepping in for the first time, then being greeted with a 1-4 start, naturally resulted in some of those newcomers playing tight. And few players are at their best when they’re not loose.
So, the focus this year has been to enhance the enjoyment – which should be aided by the fact that newcomers like cornerback Dailen Sutton, linebacker Brody Bagnall and defensive line primary backups Ryan Darby and Danny Highland are seniors. Johnson is new as a junior. Everyone else seeing significant snaps has played large roles in the past.
A turnover chain was passed around the defense, starting with Johnson and finishing with Dailen Sutton, who recovered an errant backward pass.
Sutton wore the chain – complete with a large blue bolt – off the field.
Air Force defenders were also animated during the game, with Robert Bullard standing up to signal incomplete pass after jarring a ball loose, and Garrett Kauppila making the same motion after stuffing a fourth-down play.
“We made some changes and it paid off,” Johnson said. “You can see that just based on the stats, based on the attitudes and the amount of fun we’re having on the field.”
But Johnson didn’t take the fun too far. Rather than toss the ball over the goal post when he scored in the game, he followed his other plan.
“I ran into the end zone, threw the ball down, unbuckled my helmet and stared at the camera,” he deadpanned.
Why no basketball move?
“That would have meant a penalty,” he said.
They’re having fun, but they’re not about to get careless.
This is Troy Calhoun’s team, after all.