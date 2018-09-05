Change could be brewing at quarterback for Air Force.
Senior starter Arion Worthman has been limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday, with junior backup Isaiah Sanders taking first-team reps.
Asked about a potential change twice on Tuesday, Sanders’ smile ruined his poker face, though he said all the right things.
“Coach told me to prepare like you’re the starter, which I think goes for anyone in the room,” said Sanders, a Palmer Ridge graduate.
“We’ll just see how it happens,” he added. “I’m not sure exactly how it’s going to look play for play, but whenever I’m in there I’m going to be ready and doing all I can with what I’ve got.”
Asked if he’d change quarterbacks this week, coach Troy Calhoun stuck with his position that both would see time.
“Hopefully we get good production out of at least two guys,” Calhoun said.
Officially, Calhoun released a depth chart for the second consecutive week with Worthman listed on top but both names in bold (to indicate starter) and an -or- between their names.
This would seem like a logical time to make a switch, if Air Force is considering it – particularly if Worthman’s health isn’t 100 percent.
Saturday’s trip to Florida Atlantic is just the second game on the Falcons’ schedule, but it’s also the final game that won’t impact the Mountain West standings or a shot at the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. So, relatively speaking, the stakes are low.
Sanders, it seems, has earned the right for an extended look. Over the past 15 drives that have started with him at quarterback (all 12 in a season-ending victory against Utah State last year, three more last week in a 38-0 victory over Stony Brook), the drives have gone an average of 8.3 plays, 40.6 yards and have resulted in 45 points.
By comparison, the past 15 under Worthman (not counting a drive resulting in a long field goal try last week), have averaged 6.8 plays, 33.8 yards and have produced 27 points.
The Falcons came up empty on three straight possessions against Stony Brook before Sanders replaced Worthman and instantly led a 20-play, 88-yard touchdown drive.
“I think as the weeks go along we get into a rhythm, and you’ll see that rhythm,” said Worthman, whose track record includes a 10-6 record as a starter.
But now it seems that at the very least Sanders may get equal opportunity to establish a rhythm. Or it could be his offense to run.
“Any place you go to, whether it’s Alabama, whether it’s Air Force ... there’s going to be competition,” said Sanders, who is 1-0 as a starter and has as many rushing touchdowns (4) as pass completions.
“It’s hard sometimes when you’re just caught in a grind, but eventually those kinds of things do produce fruit.”