Air Force stopped the bleeding at the free-throw line just in time to secure its biggest road victory in years.
Leading by as many as 17 at Fresno State deep into the second half, the Falcons started missing free throws in droves. But in the end they made their final five free throws and escaped with a 64-61 upset after traveling to Fresno, Calif., as 13-point underdogs.
It was Air Force’s first win at Fresno State since 1995 in this series that had gone to the Bulldogs 10 times in the past 11 meetings.
“It gives us a great sense of accomplishment and some confidence,” coach Dave Pilipovich told Jim Arthur on the 740 KVOR AM broadcast. “Find a way or make a way. … This was fun.”
The Falcons (11-15, 6-8) next host San Jose State and travel to Wyoming — teams that are 2-22 in the conference — as they suddenly have a clear path back to a .500 Mountain West record after dropping four of five prior to Wednesday.
But getting there at the Bulldogs' Save Mart Center required the Falcons to traverse the bumpiest of roads.
The defense was the story for the first 36 minutes. The Bulldogs went 9 minutes, 18 seconds without scoring at one point, shot just 35.1 percent, turned it over 15 times and scored no second-chance points.
“We took it to heart tonight,” said Caleb Morris, who had three steals. “That’s what we did to get the ‘W.’”
The Falcons, behind 17 points from Morris, 15 from Lavelle Scottie and 12 from A.J. Walker, took that opportunity to speed ahead by 17 with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left.
But then the Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4) slowed the game by sending the Falcons to the line. And the momentum screeched to a halt.
Walker missed three consecutive front ends of one-and-ones. The team made just three of its first 14 free throws. And Fresno State kept chipping away, cutting the deficit to just one point.
But Walker finally got one to fall. Caleb Morris hit a pair. And with 4 seconds left, Walker hit two more that proved enough when Fresno State’s final 3-point attempt missed.
The Falcons have victories this year over the teams currently sitting third through sixth in the Mountain West — Fresno State, San Diego State, UNLV and Boise State.
“It just hammers home that confidence that we can beat anybody in this league,” Morris said.