Air Force cornerback Zane Lewis signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals immediately after the NFL draft on Saturday.
Lewis' agent, Shaun O'Toole, told The Gazette of the signing.
Lewis is the only Air Force senior to apply for deferred service time through a new policy enacted by the Department of Defense in November. If approved, he'll be able to pursue a football career prior to beginning his five-year military commitment.
A two-year starter for Air Force, Lewis drew attention from NFL scouts after running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the Falcons' pro day in early March.
The Richmond, Va., native ranked third in the Mountain West with 15 pass breakups in 2019 as he helped Air Force to an 11-2 record and a No. 22 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
Arizona has recent history with Air Force graduates, as Ryan Watson attended rookie minicamp with the team in 2017 during a policy shift that coincided with the draft. Players from that class initially had a green light to turn pro, but a shift reenacted a mandatory two years of active duty. Nobody from Watson's graduating class, a group that included pro prospects Jalen Robinette, Weston Steelhammer and Jacob Onyechi, cracked an NFL roster after serving two years.