Air Force’s 2018 football season was all about making strides.
The Falcons started only a handful of seniors and turned to sophomores at quarterback and tailback as well as key defensive positions.
Within that mix, perhaps nobody made larger gains than Zane Lewis.
The cornerback came from well down the depth chart to become a defensive leader. He led the team with six pass breakups, intercepted a pass that he returned for a 99-yard touchdown, forced a fumble and finished fifth on the team in tackles.
This came despite the fact that, when Air Force moved returning starter Jeremy Fejedelem from cornerback to safety in mid-August, Lewis was still stuck on the bench to open his junior season. His first start came at Florida Atlantic in Week 2, and he didn’t sit again.
“I always thought I belonged on the field,” Lewis said. “Finally my chance came and I just had to play the best I could.”
A few months removed from his breakout season, Lewis is working in spring ball as part of team that hopes to exit the rebuilding mode and break a run of two straight 5-7 seasons.
As coach Troy Calhoun sees it, Lewis’ improvement last year must only be the beginning.
“He’s going to make more strides,” Calhoun said. “I think the biggest thing is as soon as we wrap up spring ball, I think he’s aware of how crucial it’s going to be for him to be involved in the weight room. If he can have a full offseason in the weight room from mid-March to early August, he’d make himself an even better football player. He’d tackle better. Even in coverage skill, more power helps.”
Lewis also has brings natural skills that Air Force hasn’t always had at corner. He’s tall, at 6-foot-2 and the speed made itself evident in his long interception return against Nevada that included a handful of broken tackles and open-field moves before a long sprint to the end zone.
Given those abilities — he’s nicknamed “Zanebron” and is a cousin of former NFL player Shawn Springs — it is surprising to hear Air Force was the only Football Bowl Subdivision offer for the Richmond, Va., native.
An academy hadn’t been part of the plan, but that was the option presented to him.
“When I came on my visit, my parents and I liked it,” said Lewis, citing the 4:30 a.m. wake-up calls during basic training as the most difficult experience at Air Force. “It was a good spot, a great spot to be in. It was definitely the highest level of football I looked at.”
A management major, Lewis is interested in careers as a space officer or in the cyber warfare field when he’s finished.
But he’s not finished yet.
Right now he’s running with the first team, with junior-to-be Tre’ Bugg on the other side. Elisha Palm, Eric Ward, David Eure and even James Jones (who might be given a look at cornerback after starting two years ago at safety and losing his junior year to a knee injury) are also in the mix for time, hoping to make the kind of move Lewis made a year ago.
Like so many others in his class who don’t want to leave without taking the Falcons back to a bowl game, Lewis’ goals look a lot different than they did a year ago when he just wanted a starting spot.
“Hopefully this year we can start to get some more wins,” he said. “That’s the goal. The goal is to win as many games as possible. So hopefully that’s 14-0. Win the first 12 and get the conference championship and bowl game. That’s the goal, as always.”