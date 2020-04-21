Zane Lewis and his agent have an understanding. If an NFL team representative reaches out to the Air Force cornerback, he lets his agent know. Same goes for the agent when he is contacted.
“We’re texting back and forth daily,” his agent, Shaun O’Toole said. “A couple times.”
Some teams have contacted Lewis three or four times, inquiring even about medical records since they can’t bring in prospects for physicals as would typically be the case. New teams have popped on the radar as recently as Monday.
And they’re not just contacting Lewis.
“I have spoken to people within the National Football League who have called us and asked us specifically about him,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
What this means as the NFL draft is set to begin Thursday remains to be seen. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler posted a mock draft that had Lewis going to the Denver Broncos in the seventh round. O’Toole thinks Lewis could be a late-round selection, and if not would certainly be signed as an undrafted free agent.
Lewis’ ascent as a pro prospect has developed relatively suddenly and benefited from a confluence of events.
This is the first class of athletes to graduate under a new Department of Defense policy that allows service academy athletes to apply to have service time delayed while trying professional sports.
Lewis also had the good fortune of conducting a pro day workout just before the coronavirus led to limited travel and closures worldwide.
And at that pro day, word hadn’t spread to scouts that offensive lineman Scott Hattok wasn’t going to work out. That likely played a big factor in more than a dozen showing up with stopwatches at the academy.
Regardless of who they were there to see, Lewis grabbed attention by running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.
“A 6-(foot)-1 corner who runs like that is going to get attention,” O’Toole said. “The pro day initially caught their attention. Of course that’s not where the analysis ends. Scouts are telling me they looked at his game film and they really liked him.”
Lewis was an honorable mention all-Mountain West selection this past year. He ranked third in the conference with 15 passes broken up as a senior and intercepted two passes in his career, returning both 99 yards for touchdowns.
“He’s got burners,” said Geraud Sanders, an Air Force receiver who also holds pro aspirations and worked out with Lewis this offseason. “Getting to go against him and Tre Bugg (in workouts), they pushed me to the next level. Me and Zane trained together (last) summer. Three weeks in Dallas. We have that camaraderie and push ourselves.”
O’Toole doesn’t think Lewis would have emerged as a sought prospect without the pro day. He questions how much credence scouts are giving to virtual pro days submitted by players. An Air Force cornerback’s video could easily have been lost in the shuffle had they not laid eyes on him.
But they did see him. And now many have spoken with him, and O’Toole sees that as an even bigger positive.
“Anybody that age that has put four years into a military academy is going to be a little different, and I mean that in a good way,” O’Toole said. “He’s well-spoken, very respectful kid. He’s not going to be a problem in the locker room. Teams are getting a great person.”
But when will they get him?
“It’s a numbers game,” O’Toole said. “There will probably be 30 or 32 corners drafted this week. It’s a matter of, is he in that first 32 or that second 32?”