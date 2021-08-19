Milton Bugg III seized the rare opportunity in life to press pause, take a step back, and hone in on exactly what he needed to improve upon.
The results will be seen in Falcon Stadium this fall.
Bugg – known as Tre’ to all in his orbit – was among a handful of Air Force defenders with starting experience who opted for a turnback during the 2020 season when it became an option for the cadet wing.
He returned home to Arizona but took with him the knowledge gained as a two-year starter that allowed him to take a surgical approach to the work he put in on his own.
“I worked out a lot,” Bugg said. “Definitely studied a lot of film. Even though I wasn’t playing, I still wanted to keep my mind sharp.”
The heaviest Bugg weighed during the 2019 season was 163 pounds. Now he’s up to 183.
“I think the thing is, he is stronger,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “Goodness gracious. He took it to heart. There’s always guys who say I’m always going to work on my game — on the strengths of my game. I think a real competitor is somebody who wants to work on the areas that aren’t right now advantages. Tre’s done that. He’s added more strength and more power. The other part, just what he takes to heart when it comes to being a good tackler.”
“I still remember in Denver, Champ Bailey. He was the best corner and it meant something to him to be a tackler.”
Twice when answering questions about Bugg, Calhoun brought up Bailey. The Hall of Fame cornerback was with the Broncos when Calhoun was on the coaching staff.
Calhoun also referenced Bailey when it came to Bugg’s attention to detail. He said every day in camp Bailey would watch one-on-one matchups featuring players who clearly weren’t going to make the team. His rationale, Calhoun said, was that in two or three years one of those players might be with another team, and a tendency Bailey identified might pay dividends down the road.
“To have that kind of desire and appetite for detail tells you a lot about a player,” Calhoun said.
Bugg was more than holding his own prior to the turnback. The former three-star recruit played in all 12 games as a sophomore in 2018, starting four games — including the final three. As a junior he made 11 starts for the Falcons’ team that went 11-2 and finished the season ranked No. 21. He had three interceptions, broke up seven passes, and made 49 tackles. He scored a 94-yard interception return (one of the zaniest plays of the college football season when the ball bounced off Air Force’s Grant Thiel numerous times before popping into Bugg’s hands) and on a 98-yard return following a blocked PAT.
“Tre’ has tremendous instincts,” Calhoun said. “Has as much savvy as you’d want in a guy who plays that position.”
The Mountain West released a video on Thursday, identifying Bugg as the No. 2 cornerback in the conference.
Bugg intends to pursue an NFL opportunity following this season, and the extra work — and weight — should help in that regard. There’s also the added benefit of a direct comparison (sorry, not Champ Bailey this time).
Zane Lewis played cornerback opposite Bugg for most of two seasons for Air Force and spent last year on the New York Jets’ practice squad. He was reportedly having a strong camp this year before a knee injury on Thursday has now thrust his season into doubt.
Visiting scouts — and there have been several with Air Force featuring a loaded senior class — have asked defensive backs coach Curome Cox how Bugg stacked up with Lewis.
“It’s a nice thing to have him, and it’s a nice thing for them to be able to gauge where I am,” said Bugg, who has heard from scouts that the added weight to his 6-foot frame will improve his standing as a pro prospect. “I want to be gauged on what I’ve accomplished already and what I’m going to accomplish this season.”
BUGG BROTHERS
Tre’ Bugg will join his brother, Mason, on Air Force’s roster this year.
Tre’, a senior cornerback, was away on turnback last year when Mason, a freshman, went through his first season with the Falcons.
Mason, a high school quarterback, was moved to the defensive secondary by the Air Force coaching staff, meaning the brothers are in the same meeting room.
“You credit mom and dad to have two kids who are at the United States Air Force Academy,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “Holy cow, I mean, not only the DNA, but even more so just the love and the guidance and the kind of support they’ve had has been amazing. I think it’s amazing. You have one, now all of the sudden you have two. You’d like to know what’s inside that tree, because those are good apples.”
The tree has one apple remaining, as Matteus Bugg is a junior football player at Williams Field High school in Gilbert, Ariz., with an academic profile that matches that of his older brothers. Perhaps Air Force will pull off the Bugg trifecta.