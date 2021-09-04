Lafayette may have done Air Force a favor by mounting some stiff second-half resistance Saturday.
The Falcons still won 35-14, avoiding one of the rash of upsets that plagued their Mountain West brethren on this opening weekend, but they were also forced to keep their starters on the field for all but the final minutes.
And that might prove beneficial, particularly with so many pieces to this team that are new, returning from last year, or returning from a year away and now must play as a cohesive whole with Navy awaiting in Annapolis, Md., next week.
“I think it’s always good to get reps,” said quarterback Haaziq Daniels, who ran for three touchdowns in front of 30,012 at Falcon Stadium on a picturesque afternoon. “It’s never a bad thing.”
Air Force rolled through the first half, building a 28-7 lead while committing no penalties, rushing for 199 yards, hitting on both of its passes and piling up 15 first downs to help build a 4-minute advantage in time of possession. That was the kind of opener Air Force had grown accustomed to as it had outscored its past five NCAA Football Championship Subdivision opponents 248-35 and emptied the bench through most of the second half.
But two early punts from Air Force and a Lafayette scoring drive left the Falcons protecting a 14-point lead until midway through the fourth quarter. The Leopards mounted most of their offense through the air, completing 18 of 29 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown. They were also sacked three times and threw an interception.
That tight game meant an entirely new Air Force offensive line took that many snaps together. It meant that the team’s returning leading rusher, fullback Brad Roberts, was able to pile up another big day with 111 yards on 25 carries. It provided a chance for defenders like Tre Bugg and Jordan Jackson, who were among the several dozen who utilized turnbacks last year and missed the season, to get game-speed action again.
Air Force got this without suffering the kind of damaging loss to FCS teams that hit Colorado State, UNLV and (almost) Wyoming this week.
And it provided a showcase for sophomore Micah Davis to put together a breakout game.
Davis scored touchdowns of 10 and 16 yards, ran for 101 yards and caught a pair of passes for 27 yards. One of the catches allowed Air Force to convert on a third-and-6 play and required that he jump and catch the pass one-handed before narrowly dropping one foot inbounds.
Davis wasn’t alone in making highlights or losing a potential touchdown to a holding penalty. Safety Corvan Taylor came up with the third interception of his career, but first in front of fans and ran it into the end zone before having the score, but not the interception, wiped away for a flag.
“It was really surreal,” Taylor said. “It was really awesome when I caught the ball and I heard the crowd roar. So it was one of those moments you see on TV and imagine yourself doing, so it was cool to live.”
The Falcons played most of the game without outside linebacker Lakota Wills, who left with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter.
Center Ben Mercer also exited with an injury.
This is a game that Air Force generally uses as a tuneup. Saturday seemed more like a road test.
“I think we definitely could have played better,” Daniels said. “I think we did a good job. We got the win, so that’s always good.”