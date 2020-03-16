It couldn’t be described as business as usual, but operations continue churning within the Air Force athletic department.
A search for a men’s basketball coach continues. Recruiting offers continue to be extended. Offices for support personnel remain open and crews are working on renovations to Clune Arena that include fire retardant and new lighting.
That’s not to say much hasn’t changed as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Life at Air Force as a whole is carrying on in unprecedented fashion at the academy, as non-seniors have all departed and spring sports have been canceled.
The final two spring football practices were supposed to be held this week, but those will not happen.
Travel has been suspended for all recruiting. The college football calendar had already called for a quiet period from March 1 through April 14, meaning coaches can only have contact with players on campus. That was changed by the NCAA to a dead period across all sports, meaning no home or away in-person contact with recruits, though calls/texts are permissible.
This hasn’t kept Falcons football coaches from extending offers to the players in the high school Class of 2021. Multiple recruits have reported offers in the past few days, including one Sunday evening extended from assistant Ari Confessor to 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive tackle Anthony Earle from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
“It was done over the phone,” Earle said in a message to The Gazette. “Once the virus moves away I plan to hopefully get up there and meet everyone.”
A week after coach Dave Pilipovich’s dismissal from the Falcons men’s basketball program, none of the remaining assistants — who are under contract through June — have moved to new teams. Also, a source indicates that none of the players have entered the transfer portal. Cadets can leave the academy without penalty prior to attending a class at the start of their junior year, so current sophomores and freshmen would be free to leave. Right now all such players have returned to their homes.
Athletic director Nathan Pine said the search for a basketball coach is going on as schedule, noting there have been “conversations” and it’s progressing despite the COVID-19 situation.
Pine plans to sort through candidates himself and will then use a search firm for background checks. The specific firm has not been finalized.
Sources have indicated three of the names (there may be more) included in that search: Joe Scott, a Georgia assistant who coached Air Force from 2000-04 and took the Falcons to an NCAA Tournament appearance and set the foundation for the team’s best four-year run in its 40 years as a member of a conference; Marcus Jenkins, a Falcons player under Scott who graduated in 2004 — earning the Falcon Award for hard work and unselfish play in that Mountain West championship season — and whose career as an assistant includes time at Princeton (2011-15) and Richmond (2015-present); and Chris Hollender, a Missouri assistant whose seven-year stint on Army’s staff overlapped with Pine’s time in the West Point athletic department.