FORT COLLINS – Air Force’s defense did the heavy lifting for three quarters, so it was only fitting that it got to provide the exclamation point.
Zane Lewis’ 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final 2 minutes sealed the Falcons’ 38-21 victory at Colorado State on Saturday evening, wrapping up a road sweep of in-state foes Colorado and Colorado State. This was the first time in 51 years that all three teams played each other.
The Falcons also went 2-0 in 1958.
Colorado State jumped ahead 14-0, going 75 yards on the opening drive and returning a fumble 63 yards for a score.
But then the Falcons’ defense took over, holding the Rams scoreless for the next nine drives while giving up just 88 yards.
Air Force had eight sacks, three quarterback hurries, five pass breakups and, in the end, Lewis’ interception.
But it took the offense a while to capitalize. The Falcons entered the fourth quarter trailing 14-10 before Donald Hammond III hit Geraud Sanders for a 50-yard touchdown. Shortly after, Hammond connected with Ben Waters for a 28-yard score — the second of the game for the Denver native who had no offers from Colorado or Colorado State, who scored against both teams this season.
Hammond scored from 1 yard with 4:04 remaining, stretching Air Force’s lead back to 10 points after Colorado State had closed to within three points with a two-play scoring drive.
Air Force has won five games in a row and remains alive in the Mountain West race, though it still needs help as it trails Boise State by a game.
The Falcons have won four in a row against Colorado State, including both games played at the Rams' new on-campus stadium.