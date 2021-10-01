Air Force and Colorado State are staying in the Mountain West, national reports indicate, in what would mark a major victory for the Colorado Springs-based conference.
In rebuking an apparent courtship from the American Athletic Conference, the Centennial State programs ensure that the Mountain West will be the top power broker among conferences outside the Power Five as the dust settles from this latest wave of realignment. This will mean the conference will have the clearest path to a New Years Six Bowl and, if there is playoff expansion, probable first dibs at a spot in that field.
The decision from the Falcons and Rams to stay in the conference they helped found two decades ago was first reported Friday morning by Yahoo Sports.
This came a day after reports confirmed Boise State and San Diego State had also declined interest from the AAC.
AAC commissioner Mike Aresco issued a statement quickly after the report surfaced.
“The American Athletic Conference has not offered membership to any institution,” Aresco said. “Our process for considering potential members remains deliberate, strategic and focused on the continued proven success of our conference.”
This, for now, puts an end to the falling dominoes that started when Texas and Oklahoma said they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC — at least for now. The Big 12 then plucked Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from the AAC, along with independent BYU. The AAC, which in the past has dubbed itself part of the ‘Power Six,’ tried to wrest power by taking Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State.
The reported impetus for Boise State and San Diego State to remain was the hope for an invitation from the Pac-12 or Big 12 within a few years, meaning a move now could invite multiple conference exit fees.
With those two out of the picture, it became questionable if a move for Air Force and Colorado State would mean an uptick in quality of conferences. Perhaps more important, the AAC’s television contract with ESPN that pays roughly double that of the Mountain West can be renegotiated following a membership change.
When these factors began to be clear, The Gazette learned there was growing internal opposition to a move from some of Air Force’s donors.
So, now it appears the Mountain West will remain intact as this wave passes. It is perhaps the biggest victory yet for longtime commissioner Craig Thompson, who explained his public silence through this process in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“Maybe it’s a personality flaw, people saying you’ve got to be like (Aresco),” Thompson told the paper. “But who listens to AAC rhetoric? Who’s bought into the Power 6? I don’t think their full membership even has. Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida haven’t. … We deal in hard facts, black and white, and trying to improve our programs. You can call yourself anything, you can claim anything.
“I keep saying it like a broken record: If the 12 Mountain West institutions stay together, we’re the sixth-best conference. Circle the wagons, stay together, while simultaneously looking to see if there are institutions out there that make us even stronger.”