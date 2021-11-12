The Ram-Falcon trophy sits in a spot in Air Force football’s front office. It’s been there four consecutive years.
The trophy, conceived in 1980 by former Colorado State ROTC commander Shelly Godkin and carved by Bill Wrage, has resided with Air Force 12 of the past 14 years and 25 of the 40 years it’s been contested.
“I’ve heard that we’ve kept the trophy here for a while,” Air Force linebacker TD Blackmon said.
The teams will meet again Saturday in situations they don’t find ideal, but the stakes remain the same.
“You get hit in football,” Rams (3-6, 2-3 Mountain West) coach Steve Addazio said. “But we’re getting hit and we’ve got to find a way to overcome this right now. … I don’t have a magic wand here. We’re going to put it together. We’ve just got to get our arms around it.”
The Rams are coming off a 31-17 loss last week to rival Wyoming. They have had a series of injuries that have hit the offensive line, running backs, defensive backs and linebackers. Compounding that, the team has dealt with a flu virus in the past week.
Still, “There’s nobody in this building feeling sorry for themselves,” Addazio said.
Air Force (6-3, 3-2) won’t feel sorry for them either.
The Falcons are also coming off a crushing rivalry loss, falling in overtime to Army last week in Texas.
Injuries has stripped coach Troy Calhoun’s teams of key players Lakota Wills, Micah Davis, Kyle Patterson and both nose guards, among others.
And, unlike the Rams, the Falcons are without the seniors who graduated in 2021 — among them a 1,000-yard back (Kade Remsberg), two NFL offensive linemen (Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg) and a defensive lineman who spent the summer with the L.A. Rams (George Silvanic).
The Rams have used the transfer portal to bring in 12 transfers over the past two years from Boston College, Miami and Temple. The Falcons have no transfers.
Both sides can find plenty that’s not ideal right now, but when this entry is ultimately entered into the record book, the result will be all that is noted.
“We know what’s in front of us,” Calhoun said. “Certainly playing a really, really good team this week. They have as many NFL guys as anyone we’ll face this year.”
Calhoun noted the Rams’ ability to sack the quarterback (they rank second in the nation in that category and have three players with six or more). He also mentioned CSU’s balance offensively (averages of 236 passing yards and 164 rushing yards per game) and a punter and kicker who are good as can be found in college football.
“We’ve got a huge, huge task in front of us on Saturday,” Calhoun said. “Certainly in a place that’s a tough place to play, too.”
Addazio called the Falcons “no box of candy,” noting the difficulty of preparing for the triple-option, particularly while his roster is down in numbers, and the stout defense from Air Force that ranks fifth nationally in giving up 285.2 yards per game.
“I know in the big picture what we’re building right now,” Addazio said. “The most important thing is to keep being steady and keep grinding and keep building, and if need be get some more younger players even more experience. All of this is a build. Our focus right now is win on Saturday, and hopefully we’ll take it one win at a time down the home stretch.”
So, neither team is exactly where it wants to be. The Rams can’t afford another loss to hope for bowl eligibility. The Falcons need to win and hope for some help to remain alive in the Mountain West race.
Who can most effectively brush aside the crushing disappointments still lingering over the two teams from a week ago?
The answer can be found at 5 p.m. Saturday in Fort Collins. And the winner will leave with a trophy.
“You’ve got to learn from those experiences, but you don’t live in those experiences,” Calhoun said. “That’s life. I think the really, really good ones, you proceed.”