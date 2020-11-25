Fewer than 24 hours before the scheduled kickoff, COVID-19 test results prompted Colorado State to cancel its Thanksgiving Day showdown at Air Force.
The Mountain West called the game a no-contest and said it will not be made up, keeping with its football cancellation policies under the pandemic.
The Rams made the decision after seven players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus and initial contact tracing identified nine more players as having been in close proximity of those who tested positive.
“Our greatest responsibility is the health of our students — including student-athletes — faculty, staff and the broader Fort Collins, Larimer County and Colorado community,” CSU president Joyce McConnell said. “While we understand players, staff and fans may be disappointed, to proceed with a game under these conditions is not responsible, and we must all do what we can to protect each other.”
This will leave Colorado State (1-2, 1-2 Mountain West) with a five-game schedule. This is the third game wiped off of its schedule.
Air Force (2-2, 1-2) has also had three games called off but is still looking to reschedule the Army game from Nov. 5. The Black Knights do not have a game on the schedule until Dec. 12.
The Mountain West said it will work with Air Force on alternative game options for this weekend. San Diego State is in a similar situation, having had its game against Fresno State canceled as the result of Bulldogs' COVID-19 testing results.
The Aztecs have thus far been unable to find an alternative opponent this week.
"We will actively search for a game this weekend because our coaches, student-athletes and staff want to play,” Aztecs athletic director John David Wicker said Monday. “We have reached out to the conference office and the Pac-12 that we are actively looking for a game. We will have to see how testing goes this week for all of the schools in our conference and the Pac-12.”
- The Gazette's Vinny Benedetto contributed to this report