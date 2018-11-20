Linebacker Josh Watson remembers the shock of turning on a faucet as a recruit visiting Colorado State in 2013 from Kansas City.
“You’ve got fresh water you can just drink from the faucet,” said the Rams’ now-senior linebacker. “Colorado’s totally different. You’ve got the mountains. The fresh air. You can’t go wrong.”
At that time, the state also had quite the football scene among its Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
The Rams went 8-6 during that 2013 season before a breakout campaign in 2014 that ended with coach Jim McElwain leaving for Florida.
Air Force endured a difficult 2013 campaign, but it had played in bowl games in the previous six years and would go 28-12 over the next three years.
Colorado at that time had hired Mike MacIntyre and had begun its climb to a Pac-12 division title and a 10-win season in 2016.
“It’s definitely different than Texas football, but it’s fun,” Watson said in July of football in the state. “Fans love it. They love to see when you’re winning.”
Fans haven’t seen much of that this season.
Air Force (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) hosts Colorado State (3-8, 2-5) on Thursday with no implications on the conference standings or — barring a series of events for the Falcons — putting either team in a bowl game.
The Rams are 24-26 over the past four years under coach Mike Bobo. The Falcons are 45-43 over the past seven years and are likely to miss a bowl game for the third time in six seasons.
Colorado, meanwhile, has lost six in a row and this week fired MacIntyre.
“You know what, we’ve got enough on our plate right now,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said when asked about the state of football in Colorado for the three FBS programs. “We’re going to work and we’re going to grind and we’re going to improve, and that’s our aim at practice this afternoon, too.”
Colorado State visited Air Force in 2014 for a season-finale the day after Thanksgiving that will go down as one of the great meetings in the rivalry’s history. The Rams, ranked No. 19 and hoping for a spot in the Mountain West championship game, fell to the Falcons 27-24 on a last-second field goal. Both teams went on to win 10 games.
This year, the Falcons and Rams meet not only while enduring mediocre seasons, but after crushing losses — Air Force having blown a 13-point lead in the closing minutes at Wyoming with bowl eligibility on the line; Colorado State as a game-winning touchdown over No. 13 Utah State was waved off.
There’s still no lack of motivation. The Rams will seek revenge after dropping three of four in the series, including a loss last year at the hands of the Falcons that was their first defeat in their new $220 million stadium. The Falcons will be honoring 30 seniors in the finale, looking to keep those thin bowl hopes alive and do something to wash away the taste of seven losses that have come by 10 points or less.
“Colorado State is a big rival,” said Air Force safety Garrett Kauppila, who showed his investment in the season by returning from a broken arm in five weeks. “There’s a Falcon-Ram Trophy on the line.”
Watson, who leads Colorado State with 114 tackles and ranks sixth all-time in program history with 350 stops, hasn’t fared as hoped in the state he adopted.
He is just 1-6 all-time against Air Force and Colorado, that lone victory coming against the Falcons during his freshman year. It’s not what he hoped, obviously, but he had the perfect metaphor for a game played on Thanksgiving that will close his career and one of the more disappointing chapters in state football history.
“We want to leave nothing on the table,” Watson said.