BY THE NUMBERS
2Turnovers created for Air Force. It has now won 19 of its past 22 games when forcing at least two turnovers.
3Errant snaps in the shotgun for Colgate. One resulted in a turnover, with Air Force taking it at the Raiders’ 1-yard line and scoring a quick touchdown. The other two resulted in lost yardage.
19Yards for Air Force backup tailback Josh Stoner on his first-career carry in the second quarter. Stoner finished with 56 yards on five carries.
26Points Colgate surrendered in the second quarter throughout last season.
27Points Colgate surrendered in the second quarter in its first game this season against Villanova.
28Points Colgate surrendered in the second quarter to Air Force on Saturday.