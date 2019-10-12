Air Force coach Troy Calhoun revisited a familiar theme after a victory over Fresno State on Saturday, questioning if the Falcons belong in the Mountain West.
Calhoun had made several references to the topic prior to the season, particularly at a media gathering in Denver that included coaches from Colorado and Colorado State in which he suggested the Falcons might be better off in a different conference or no conference at all.
On Saturday, after a 43-24 victory over Fresno State, he first made note of the difficulty of the game and the upcoming schedule, which in the next two weeks will take the Falcons to Hawaii and then back home for a matchup with Utah State.
“Goodness gracious,” Calhoun said. “The kind of challenges we have going forward, every game is going to be hard. That’s just the reality of where we are.”
Later in the post-game press conference, he took the topic back to the conference.
“We are in a league where, to be blunt, I don’t know if it’s the route maybe should go,” he said. “Yet for our guys, the way they played tonight and the preparation and just the focus all week long was pretty strong, which is a really strong indicator of the quality of the leadership that we have.”
Asked to clarify what he meant by the route they should go, he said, “I just don’t know if it’s really a match. I don’t know if it’s best. I don’t know if... Now, we are. And we’re lucky to be, just the quality of the schools of the other member institutions that are a part of it.”