Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Air Force Academy, Colo.

 David Zalubowski
Troy Calhoun said he had no plans to carve time to vote on Tuesday.

Or for the past couple of decades.

“I voted for one item in the last 25 years and it was a school bond matter,” the Air Force football coach said when asked about the election at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “That’s it.”

Calhoun, an academy graduate, offered little explanation for lack of involvement in the political process aside from to describe himself as an independent.

“Does it support schools, our service members and there’s just decency amongst people?” Calhoun said. “I just don’t know if that’s our path.”

