Drawing parallels with aviation legends Amelia Earhart, Jimmy Doolittle and the Tuskegee airmen, Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun said his team would continue to confront challenges as they arise, in a video released Monday by the academy.
Was confronting change easy, Calhoun asked himself in a video produced by the academy’s communications staff?
“Heck no," he replied.
The Falcons postponed their Nov. 7 game at Army and cancelled the Nov. 14 contest at Wyoming because of rising COVID-19 numbers at the academy and within the team. Addressing the topic for the first time, Calhoun, in the Monday video, said the team just had to “take a little pause.”
Troy Calhoun talks about the last two weeks of Air Force football https://t.co/WlJaLxelLw— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) November 9, 2020
“What’s not on pause is being in really, really good shape,” said Calhoun, noting that his players could still use team equipment as long as there was 10 feet of spacing, masks were worn and attention was paid to cleaning areas when they were finished.
“And what’s not on pause at all is just the way you grow when it comes to academically. When you face a few different hurdles, my goodness, any time you come out of a little turbulence or a little bit of a struggle, you can come out of it stronger. That’s what we have to do.”
Calhoun noted that the team is not currently able to practice because of the academy’s response to the pandemic. He did not answer a question about the feasibility of playing the other games on the schedule — Nov. 20 vs. New Mexico, Nov. 26 vs. Colorado State and Dec. 3 at Utah State — noting only that the academy has “remarkable” leadership and “extraordinary” medical personnel to guide it through the next steps.