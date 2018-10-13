Air Force coach Troy Calhoun makes insinuation about member of Mountain West officiating crew
SAN DIEGO – All five penalty flags thrown against Air Force on Friday night were for blocking violations, prompting coach Troy Calhoun to make a clear insinuation about a member of the Mountain West officiating crew.
Two chop blocks were called in the first half, and three holding flags came during the fourth quarter in a 21-17 loss at San Diego State.
Asked about the five blocking penalties, and what Air Force could do about that, Calhoun responded by pulling a list of the game’s officials from his pocket. The list included hometowns of the officials typed below the names.
Placing his finger below the name of an official listed as being from San Diego, Calhoun said, “Who called them?”
After placing the list back in his pocket, he said, “We’ve got to work. We’ve got to be better with our feet. Better with our hands.”
Air Force’s five penalties went for 56 yards. San Diego State was flagged nine times for 114 yards.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, The Gazette