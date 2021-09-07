Troy Calhoun’s staff unsuccessfully tried to recruit Navy’s Xavier Arline to Colorado Springs, so he was impressed with the quarterback from the start.
Seeing Arline play in a handful of games for the Midshipmen has only enhanced Calhoun’s opinion of the sophomore who could lead Navy against the Falcons at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Annapolis, Md.
“I think Arline, and I truly don’t think this is hyperbole in any way, has as much quickness and as much acceleration as you’ve ever seen from a service academy quarterback,” Calhoun said. “That includes Dee Dowis. That includes Malcolm Perry. You could go through some guys who were pretty tremendous in their movement, and he has that.”
Calhoun is often prone to placing upcoming opponents on lofty perches, and his praise of Arline might not jive with impressions Air Force fans could have formed from afar after watching the Falcons dismantle Navy last year 40-7 and then seeing the Midshipmen fall 49-7 to Marshall last week in their opener.
But a few notes on that. Arline saw action in just his second collegiate game last year when Navy visited Air Force. He played only a handful of snaps, running seven times for 13 yards.
Last week he was one of multiple quarterbacks to play, as Tai Lavatai started and left with a leg injury.
Arline was effective when he played, completing 2 of 3 passes for 26 yards and running 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown.
And Navy was effective, for the most part, as an offense, running for 337 yards and controlling time of possession by a margin of more than 2 to 1.
It’s just that the Midshipmen scored on just 1 of 5 trips inside the 20-yard line, while Marshall scored on all six of its opportunities.
“Disappointing we didn’t finish,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “But that’s the lesson from last week, you’ve got to finish.”
Niumatalolo said the quarterback position would be reevaluated this week, regardless of Lavatai’s injury status.
Arline started three games for the Midshipmen last year, including a 15-0 loss to Army in which he ran 17 times for 109 yards.
Army was also one of the offers held by Arline, a quantitative economics major from Wading River, N.Y., on Long Island. He also had offers from some of the nation’s top lacrosse programs, including Johns Hopkins and Duke.
It’s likely that Arline isn’t quite as good as Calhoun suggests and Navy isn’t nearly as bad as its six-game losing streak (the Midshipmen have scored seven or fewer points in four straight) would indicate.
Navy also has a threat in 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver Mychal Cooper. Air Force practiced Tuesday with at least four scout team players sporting Cooper’s No. 3.
The Falcons and Midshipmen have split their past eight games, with the home team winning each time.
Air Force isn’t going to take anything for granted this week.
“It’s not necessarily who is the better team,” Air Force linebacker Demonte Meeks said, “but who stuck it out the longest and who was able to be consistent in their game plan.”