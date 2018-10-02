Could Arion Worthman help Air Force at a position other than quarterback?
Coach Troy Calhoun nixed the idea the instant it was suggested.
“He’s a quarterback,” Calhoun said Tuesday.
But if he’s a quarterback who is unlikely to play again, what would be the harm?
And that’s what it looks like at this point. Worthman lined up with the third team in practice on Tuesday, behind junior Isaiah Sanders and sophomore Donald Hammond III.
If he’s buried that deep — and there is another sophomore, Beau English, in the mix as well — it would seem logical to at least try Worthman at another position where his experience, speed and powerful 5-foot-11, 210-pound frame could help the team.
This week’s opponent, Navy, has specialized in such moves. Its current quarterback, Malcolm Perry, is a converted running back. The quarterback who started opposite Worthman when Navy beat Air Force 48-45 last year was Zach Abey, who now plays receiver.
Calhoun did not make Worthman available to media to ask what he thinks about his situation.
Worthman has, however, suggested in the past that he may try to revive his baseball career by going out for Air Force’s team this year. So perhaps the next position Worthman will play will be on the diamond.