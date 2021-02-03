Mountain West teams that are still playing at the end of the season should be welcomed into the conference tournament, Air Force coach Joe Scott believes.
That was the agreement at the beginning of this year and should not be changed, Scott insisted, despite one men's basketball coach’s suggestion to the contrary.
“This year, with what we’ve had to do to play; that’s all everybody’s talked about all year, playing the games,” Scott said. “Now at this juncture you’re going to say to a team you can’t play in your conference tournament? To me that goes against what everybody’s said all year up to this point.
“Obviously, I would be totally against it for this year.”
Scott’s words came when asked for a reaction to Boise State coach Leon Rice suggesting in late January that the Mountain West trim its tournament field this season.
Rice, according to the Idaho Press, cited money, COVID-19 and bolstering bubble teams’ chances at an NCAA Tournament bid as reasoning for considering trimming the field for the March 10-13 conference tournament in Las Vegas.
“We have to be the ones that aren’t afraid to go outside the box a little bit,” Rice told the Idaho Press. “We have to be flexible and smart. … I don’t think anybody knows what it could look like yet, but it’s also a thing where you probably have to do a lot of planning for this and it can’t be something we decide in four weeks.
“It has to be something we start looking at and figuring out what’s best and be aggressive with it.”
The Mountain West has noted that it plans to proceed as planned and that any changes would have to be agreed upon by membership.
The 11-team conference tournament field may already be shrinking. The San Jose State women have canceled the remainder of the season. For the men, New Mexico canceled a series this week against San Diego State and, according to multiple reports, is rumored to be on the verge of shutting down.
“This is just a pause,” New Mexico coach Paul Weir said Wednesday.
Adjusting conference tournaments has been a common topic nationally. Louisville coach Chris Mack said he would consider opting out of the ACC Tournament. ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla told USA Today that taking a week off before the NCAA Tournament might make sense for teams hoping to avoid entering a bubble-format March Madness in Indianapolis with players in COVID protocol.
Rice mentioned similar concerns when it came to the Mountain West Tournament.
“I just can’t picture 11 teams in the hotels and doing what we do at the tournament and not exposing ourselves and now all of a sudden if you do all this work and your team comes down with COVID right before the NCAA tournament, that’s a hard thing to stomach and a hard thing to think about,” Rice said.
Rice, whose Broncos are ranked 19th in NET rankings (the NCAA’s guide for tournament selection) is also aware that spots could open in the NCAA Tournament and wants to keep Mountain West teams in line to seize as many invitations into the 68-team field as possible. San Diego State (No. 26), Colorado State (No. 44) and Utah State (No. 54) could also be in position where an upset loss in a conference tournament could derail their postseason chances.
On the opposite side of that discussion is Air Force (4-12 and ranked No. 311 in the NET rankings), which could only play its way into the postseason by winning the conference tournament.
Scott doesn’t see justification for taking that away at this juncture in a season where the playing field has been so dimpled by complications.
“Maybe in a normal year … if you want to talk about not inviting certain teams, OK,” he said.
“We’ve done really well conference-wise in being able to play the games. If we can do that, then I think that means you go play your tournament the way you said we were going to play the tournament.”