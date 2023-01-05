Air Force women’s basketball hits the road this week for two games under a setup that coach Chris Gobrecht finds ideal for college basketball.
After that, not so much.
This weekend brings the first of five stretches in the Mountain West schedule with games on Thursday and Saturday. The Falcons will travel to San Jose State for the Thursday game, then go to Nevada on Saturday before returning home.
It’s even more convenient that this trip comes before classes begin at the academy on Monday.
“This is wonderful,” Gobrecht said of the format of this week’s trip. “That’s how it’s supposed to be.
“And this is the only one we’re doing that.”
In three of the other Thursday-Saturday stretches, the Falcons play one game on the road and the other at home. They’ll be at Boise State on Jan. 26, then return home to face Colorado State on Jan. 28. They go to Fresno State on Feb. 2, then return home to face UNLV on Feb. 4. They also face Boise State in Clune Arena on Feb. 16, then hit the road to play at Colorado State on Feb. 18.
The Falcons will have one Thursday-Saturday where they remain at home, facing New Mexico and Nevada on Feb. 23 and 25.
“We have been pushing for the whole Thursday-Saturday concept since I got here, meaning Thursday-Saturday on the road, home Thursday-Saturday,” said Gobrecht, Air Force’s winningest all-time coach at the Division I level. “Instead, for whatever reason, the conference office returned us split Thursday-Saturdays – one away, one at home. To me, that’s the worst of both worlds. If we’re going to do that, then let’s go back to Wednesday-Saturday.”
The Mountain West scheduling process begins with parameters agreed upon by the conference's athletic directors, which this year included a Thursday-Saturday format.
However, given the league's odd-number of teams, making that work in the efficient manner for all teams isn't feasible.
"It is nearly impossible to avoid split weekends using a Thursday/Saturday travel partner format," the Mountain West said in a statement to The Gazette. "The Conference does its best to balance the schedule and minimize disadvantages across the league."
The Colorado Springs-based conference added that its scheduling is complicated by a limited number of teams that make georgraphic sense for road trips and explained that the dates the NCAA set for the season made this the shortest season in a seven-year cycle. An extra playing window had to be added in January in order to complete the 18-game conference schedule.
Still, Gobrecht found what she felt were discrepancies in the final product.
In contrast to Air Force’s schedule, defending conference champion UNLV has five Thursday-Saturday stretches on its slate with only one split with home and road games.
Travel is always an issue in college sports, particularly in a conference with a geographic territory as large as the Mountain West that demands most locations be reached with flights.
Those complications aren't limited to a schedule produced by a conference.
The Falcons faced issues getting players home after a holiday break, with starters Jo Huntimer (coming from Hawaii) and Nikki McDonald (from Chicago) delayed as part of the national wave of flight cancellations and arriving in time for just one practice prior to the Dec. 29 conference opener against Utah State.
The team then opted to bus to New Mexico this past weekend rather than keep its planned flight on Southwest Airlines.
So, while nothing is simple, Gobrecht has found over four decades as a Division I coach in, among other conferences, the Pac-12, ACC, Ivy League and Mountain West that travel burdens are eased with a schedule that allows road and home games to be lumped together. Teams then travel once every other week, then return home knowing they can stay for longer than a few days.
“(The current schedule) eliminates that advantage of being at home almost because you’re scrambling to fly back, get back from the Denver airport, and then practice and prepare for a game at 1 o’clock the next day,” she said. “It’s just more that idea that you’d really like to have that home time be a true home time … and the team knows they can settle in; you don’t have to pack a bag again.
“Since I’ve gotten in the Mountain West conference, I don’t ever put my suitcase away. There’s never an extended time where you can chill a little bit. You’re always packing for the next one.”