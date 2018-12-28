Much of Air Force basketball’s improvement in recent years has been of the squint-to-see it variety.
On Friday, it couldn’t be missed.
Playing a UC Riverside squad it fell to by 19 points a year ago, the Falcons turned the tables with a 72-60 victory at Clune Arena to close the nonconference schedule.
Coach Dave Pilipovich just hopes the team hasn’t failed to notice what slowly has been taking place.
“This team has an opportunity to do some good things. I still believe that,” Pilipovich said. “I asked them one thing tonight when they go home, ‘Have more confidence in yourself. We have confidence in you, so have confidence in yourself.’ There’s times I look at there and we get a little bit tight or tense and we question, should I do this. Go do it. You’re good enough.”
A few more nights like this and confidence won’t be an issue. The Falcons shot 55.6 percent – including 63.2 percent in the second half – as forward Ryan Swan scored 14 of his team-high 16 points. They hit 50 percent of their 3-point attempts (8 of 16) and, despite a distinct size disadvantage in the paint, outrebounded Riverside 33-23 and took a 10-4 edge in second-chance points.
The contributions were varied, too. Lavelle Scottie scored 13 points. Chris Joyce came off the bench to scored nine points with eight rebounds. Keaton Van Soelen returned to the starting lineup and scored nine points with five rebounds. Sid Tomes had eight points, four rebounds and three assists, sophomore Ameka Akaya had seven points off the bench. Caleb Morris, typically leaned on for scoring, took just three shots but grabbed six rebounds. Freshman point guard A.J. Walked scored five points with three assists, a steal and just one turnover in 20 minutes.
Seven Falcons hit a 3. Nine had at least one assist or steal.
“It’s fun to have that flexibility,” Pilipovich said. “I think that can help us.”
The Highlanders (5-9) received 21 combined points and three rebounds from guard Dikymbe Martin and center Menno Dijkstra, a duo that went for 34 and 15 in this matchup a year ago.
The Falcons (5-7) won just one of their first five games against NCAA Division I opponents this season. Slowly, that has changed. Over its past seven games, the Falcons have played a Mountain West-caliber schedule (the average RPI for MW teams is 187; the average of AFA’s past seven opponents is 188). Air Force has gone 3-4 in that stretch. If those percentages were to hold in league play, it would lead to eight victories – its most in six seasons.
Or, if it continues to improve in noticeable ways like this, who knows?
“I know we belong,” said Swan, referring to how the Falcons will match up in league play when it begins on Wednesday with a visit from New Mexico.