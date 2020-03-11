Air Force closes athletic events to spectators in response to coronavirus spread

Air Force has joined the growing list of institutions shutting down athletic events to spectators as a result of the coronavirus.
“In unprecedented times like this we have to think about safety first,” athletic director Nathan Pine tweeted on Wednesday night. “Thanks #FalconNation for your understanding and support.
“All Air Force Academy athletic events closed to spectators.”
The Falcons are at the crossroads between the end of winter sports and start of spring. Hockey plays in the conference tournament on the road this weekend, while the rifle team and two members of the indoor track and field team will compete at NCAA Championships that have also opted to go on without spectators.
The Falcons baseball team hosts Minnesota for a three-game series beginning Friday, while the men’s lacrosse team plays its home conference opener Saturday.
“As a precautionary measure, in response to the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Air Force Academy officials have decided to close all home sporting events to spectators. Air Force athletics will continue to livestream home competitions at goairforcefalcons.com,” Air Force athletics said in a statement.
“USAFA leadership will continue to monitor the situation and take proactive measures when necessary to safeguard our cadets, military and civilian personnel, family members and the local community.”
Air Force football completed its 13th out of 15 spring practices Wednesday, having already played its spring scrimmage Saturday.
Asked if the pandemic has impacted the team in any way, offensive tackle Parker Ferguson said only in one area.
“Only as far as spring break plans go,” said Ferguson, who said his planned trip to Mexico is in jeopardy. “It’s not too much of a concern. It seems like the world is pretty worried about it, but not too much here.”
Football coach Troy Calhoun praised the leadership of Air Force superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria when asked about the virus’ impact on his team.
“We’ve got the greatest university president, hands down, in the world,” Calhoun said. “He’s going to be point on. He’s going to know the science, the facts, the medical part of it, and yet the appropriate response. Whatever the most current situation is, like I said, we have the ultimate professional, we have the ultimate leader in our superintendent.”