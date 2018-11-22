FINAL: Air Force 27, Colorado State 19
Full story coming soon. Stay with Gazette.com for updates
Air Force is running like crazy, struggling to stop the pass and involved in a close game.
In short, a condensed version of its season is playing out in this Thanksgiving season finale against Colorado State.
The Falcons lead 17-13 and have run for 215 yards, including a 33-yard gain out of a kneel-down formation on the final drive of the half when it looked like they were content taking that advantage into the locker room. Ultimately, the drive ended with a missed 55-yard field goal.
Fullback Cole Fagan has rushed for 119 yards for the Falcons with a touchdown. Quarterback Donald Hammond III has 46 passing yards and connected with Marcus Bennett for the other score.
Colorado State scored both of its touchdowns on passes from Collin Hill to Preston Williams. Williams, whose touchdowns have come from 58 and 34 yards, has eight catches for 171 yards.
The Falcons led 14-0 at one point.
Air Force leads 261-240 yards.
Each of the Falcons’ seven losses this year have come by 10 points or fewer, including a loss last week at Wyoming when the Falcons led by a nearly identical halftime score of 17-13.
Barring an unlikely series of circumstances that would allow Air Force to get into a bowl game with five victories, this will be the season finale for the Falcons (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) and Rams (3-8, 2-5).